🪔 Happy Diwali 2025: 50+ Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share

Celebrate Happy Diwali 2025 with these 50+ unique quotes, wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp & Facebook status messages. Whether you’re spreading festive cheer or looking for the perfect caption, these original Diwali lines are crafted to light up hearts and timelines alike. Share the joy of the Festival of Lights with warmth, positivity, and love this Diwali! ✨🪔

Note: All these Diwali 2025 quotes, wishes, and greetings have been written collaboratively by AI and human to ensure originality, creativity, and cultural warmth. 🌼



By MK Singh.