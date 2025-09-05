Onam 2025: 50+ Unique Wishes, Heartfelt Greetings & WhatsApp Statuses to Share the Joy

As the vibrant colours of the Pookkalam settle and the final servings of Payasam are enjoyed, may the true spirit of Onam linger in your hearts. This festival is a beautiful reminder of a golden past and a hopeful prayer for a future filled with equality, compassion, and unity. Hold onto the warmth of togetherness and the joy of the harvest. May the benevolent blessings of this auspicious time guide you towards a year of immense happiness, health, and prosperity for you and your loved ones.



By MK Singh