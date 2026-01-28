Word of the Day: Repression – Meaning, Usage, and Why It Matters in Daily Life Repression refers to the act of holding back thoughts, emotions, or actions, often because they are considered uncomfortable, unacceptable, or difficult to express. Many people experience repression without even realizing it, especially when they choose silence over speaking up. While it may seem helpful in the short term, constant repression can slowly affect mental peace and emotional well-being. Learning to express feelings in a healthy way can help reduce inner stress and lead to a more balanced life.

