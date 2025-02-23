Will conducting CUET-PG exam in vernacular languages help students?

The question of whether the National Testing Agency (NTA) should add more vernacular languages as options for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) admissions, in addition to English and Hindi, has become a significant topic of discussion.

As students throughout India face language barriers in competitive exams, experts are advocating for the inclusion of vernacular languages to address the inequality in educational opportunities.

Role of vernacular languages

Kiran Kumar Gowd, President, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), and a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, emphasised that the argument for the inclusion of vernacular languages is rooted in the belief that the mother tongue plays a crucial role in the development of a child’s thought process, particularly in primary education.

For students from rural or marginalised backgrounds, where the medium of instruction is often their regional language, the language barrier poses a significant challenge when they take competitive exams.

Focus on the relevance of the local

While the CUET PG exam was modelled to ensure a semblance of uniformity, expert Ritesh Jain, a mentor and counsellor, criticised the imposition of only two languages and highlighted that India is linguistically rich. He suggested that the NTA should administer the exam in multiple languages to accommodate regional diversity, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all students.