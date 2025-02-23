Will conducting CUET-PG exam in vernacular languages help students?
The question of whether the National Testing Agency (NTA) should add more vernacular languages as options for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) admissions, in addition to English and Hindi, has become a significant topic of discussion.
As students throughout India face language barriers in competitive exams, experts are advocating for the inclusion of vernacular languages to address the inequality in educational opportunities.
Role of vernacular languages
Kiran Kumar Gowd, President, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), and a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, emphasised that the argument for the inclusion of vernacular languages is rooted in the belief that the mother tongue plays a crucial role in the development of a child’s thought process, particularly in primary education.
For students from rural or marginalised backgrounds, where the medium of instruction is often their regional language, the language barrier poses a significant challenge when they take competitive exams.
Focus on the relevance of the local
While the CUET PG exam was modelled to ensure a semblance of uniformity, expert Ritesh Jain, a mentor and counsellor, criticised the imposition of only two languages and highlighted that India is linguistically rich. He suggested that the NTA should administer the exam in multiple languages to accommodate regional diversity, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all students.
“The ecosystem in regions like Tamil Nadu or Kerala revolves around the local language. The students and teachers are comfortable with it, and forcing them to write an exam only in English or Hindi is not fair,” the expert explained.
According to Gowd, the demand for vernacular languages in the CUET-PG exam is not just about individual linguistic preferences but also about equality in education. He said that such a step would ensure that students from diverse linguistic backgrounds are not left behind, and this would benefit students from rural and marginalised communities, who often face difficulties due to their schooling in the regional language.
Vernacular education more than an entrance exam
The debate about vernacular languages, however, should not be confined to entrance examinations, experts say. According to Ritesh Jain, the use of vernacular languages should extend beyond the exam, especially at the postgraduate level and after that as well. He opined that universities should encourage research papers and academic work to be published in vernacular languages, with the required tools for translation and communication.
With advancements in technology and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Jain contends that language barriers can be easily overcome. He states, “AI-powered tools could help bridge the gap between students and faculty from different linguistic backgrounds, allowing students to engage with content in their mother tongue while still gaining exposure to English or other languages.” He emphasises that this approach would enable students to express themselves authentically.
Ensuring inclusivity
“They need to be a part of the race first, in order to compete,” said Gowd, advocating for those who have pursued their education in their mother tongue. “Creating equitable opportunities is the goal and the inclusion of vernacular languages is a step towards achieving this,” he said.
The experts argued that while English remains a vital language for global communication, it should not be a barrier for students who possess the knowledge but lack proficiency in English or Hindi. A preliminary solution could be to offer the exam in multiple languages, including all scheduled languages, and allow students to choose the language they are most comfortable with.
“Why leave them behind?” said Anthony Fernandes, Founder of Shalaa.com, an online preparatory platform, “If till Class XII these students are primarily taught in a vernacular medium, it would be grossly unfair to impose a language onto them, they are not familiar with.” He further added that otherwise, a competitive exam would then become a task for them, which would also require other additional resources, and not all may have access to it.
The experts concluded that, by employing such a step, the education system can become more inclusive, ensuring that students’ knowledge and preparation are the true determinants of their success, not their ability to navigate a language barrier.
Experts agree that English is a crucial tool for global communication, academics, and employment. However, they stress that it should not be seen as a replacement for vernacular languages but rather as an addition to the broader linguistic ecosystem.
English still reigns
While the push for vernacular languages is gaining momentum, English remains a significant force in education and employment opportunities. As per Gowd, English is seen as an emancipatory language. Not only is it a tool for accessing global knowledge, but it is also crucial for students seeking employment in India’s competitive job market.
Founder of Shalaa.com, said, “Students will be able to understand the language in time, it may not be an impossible feat. So even though these exams are conducted in vernacular languages, they can still flourish later in college or after they complete their education.”