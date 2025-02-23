Writing competitive exams in vernacular: What students think

Aliva and Manisha, two students who come from an Odiya-medium background, acknowledged that English dominates the academic and professional spaces in India. Aliva noted that even though the questions in most entrance exams are bilingual, the medium of instruction at the graduation level is predominantly English, making it difficult to grasp the concepts fully.
Aliva further elaborated that while a few pedagogical terms are explained in their vernacular languages, the majority of the curriculum remains in English, which limits comprehension for students who are not fluent in the language.
Manisha, too, initially faced challenges understanding and communicating in English. She said, “I overcame these challenges by practising English through worksheets and coaching, which helped me gain confidence over time.”
Despite this progress, Manisha acknowledged that many students without formal English education could struggle in competitive exams if the language barrier is not addressed.
English is the ultimate option
Aliva raised concerns about the long-term implications of knowing just their mother tongue. While she believes that studying in a vernacular language is beneficial initially, she argued that English remains essential for any kind of opportunity.
Aliva said, “For students wanting to pursue research or stay in academia, the language is only English. Students might miss out on career opportunities if they cannot express themselves in English.”
Challenges faced in competitive exams
Both students agreed that the current system of competitive exams, which is mostly in English and sometimes Hindi, creates difficulties for students who are not proficient in these languages. Aliva pointed out that the switch from learning in one’s mother tongue to an English-dominated system is challenging, particularly in the first year of undergraduate studies.
Aliva further said that it was initially difficult for her to understand the course material, and she heavily relied on rote learning until, gradually, a comfort with the language began to grow. Manisha, too, echoed the same sentiment, saying that her lack of understanding in English initially caused problems with comprehending lectures and completing assignments.
Is multilingualism the solution?
When asked the question, both Aliva and Manisha supported the idea of making competitive exams multilingual. Manisha specifically suggested that exams like the CUET PG should be available in different regional languages, allowing students who have not had the opportunity to learn English or Hindi properly to perform better.
This would prevent students from suffering due to language barriers. Aliva acknowledged that teaching in the mother tongue has its benefits. She said that students may need to learn English to help them academically and professionally.
Aliva Priyadarshini and Manisha Mohapatra are CUET PG 2025 aspirants.