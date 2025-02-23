Writing competitive exams in vernacular: What students think

Aliva and Manisha, two students who come from an Odiya-medium background, acknowledged that English dominates the academic and professional spaces in India. Aliva noted that even though the questions in most entrance exams are bilingual, the medium of instruction at the graduation level is predominantly English, making it difficult to grasp the concepts fully.

Aliva further elaborated that while a few pedagogical terms are explained in their vernacular languages, the majority of the curriculum remains in English, which limits comprehension for students who are not fluent in the language.

Manisha, too, initially faced challenges understanding and communicating in English. She said, “I overcame these challenges by practising English through worksheets and coaching, which helped me gain confidence over time.”

Despite this progress, Manisha acknowledged that many students without formal English education could struggle in competitive exams if the language barrier is not addressed.