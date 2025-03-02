Hub for deep-tech start-ups & innovation: A talk with Prof Prabhu Rajagopal

What makes IIT Madras' start-up ecosystem unique?

IIT Madras has built a robust start-up ecosystem through structured support. It houses the Center for Innovation for student-led projects, a pre-incubator, and 16 nationally recognised centres of excellence in AI, biotech, and more.

Key organisations like the Gopalakrishnan and Deshpande Centers help researchers transition into entrepreneurs. The IIT Madras Incubation Cell and specialised incubators focusing on rural tech, cyber-physical, med-tech, bio-tech and so on, provide mentorship, funding, and industry connections.

Over 425 start-ups operate within the incubation cell, with 120 pre start-ups in pre-incubation. The institute also offers a Master’s in Entrepreneurship to bridge research and commercialisation.

What are some standout innovations from IIT Madras?

IIT Madras has produced groundbreaking start-ups. Agnikul is developing the world’s first 3D-printed rocket, while The ePlane Company is creating battery-operated personal drones, recently securing a $1 billion order for medical applications. Solinas is tackling manual scavenging through robotics, and Mindgrove is India’s first chip design start-up. AI companies like Plenome are developing AI and blockchain for the healthcare segment.