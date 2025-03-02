'We are guided by the mantra IIT-M for all'

IIT Madras' endevaours in AI and Data Science are no secret. In your opinion, what is the future of teaching, vis--vis AI?

Today, we are witnessing an increase in the scale of operations for AI. Let’s take IITs, for example. When I appeared for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam), there were 12,000 aspirants other than me. Today, we have 1.9 million aspiring IITians.

The question is, how do we use AI to make personalised learning possible? This is going to be the greatest contribution of AI in education.

Professors of IIT Madras are distinguished and recognised all over the world. What does the institute do to ensure or encourage them to stay in touch with the academic needs of students and the industry needs of corporates?

Teachers at IIT Madras remain in touch with their students even after graduation. I am in touch with all my PhD students. For many of us, there is only an introduction to IIT; there is no goodbye. We also have a vibrant alumni association, with whom there is constant engagement.