'We are guided by the mantra IIT-M for all'

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is an educational institution that needs no introduction. With a consistent No 1 rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, international acclaim, iconic start-ups, inspiring technological innovations, and notable alumni, the institution has become synonymous with Indian excellence.
What gives IIT Madras this edge among IITs? Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, weighs in. Excerpts:
News about start-ups founded by former students of IIT Madras or those incubated at IIT Madras regularly hit the headlines. Tell us what it takes to harbour such innovation consistently.
What we have at IIT Madras are dedicated programmes and pathways that nurture entrepreneurship. We have multiple entrepreneurial courses and even a dedicated Masters of Science programme in Entrepreneurship. In addition, we have our E-Cell and Centre of Innovation too.
IIT Madras' endevaours in AI and Data Science are no secret. In your opinion, what is the future of teaching, vis--vis AI?
Today, we are witnessing an increase in the scale of operations for AI. Let’s take IITs, for example. When I appeared for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam), there were 12,000 aspirants other than me. Today, we have 1.9 million aspiring IITians.
The question is, how do we use AI to make personalised learning possible? This is going to be the greatest contribution of AI in education.
Professors of IIT Madras are distinguished and recognised all over the world. What does the institute do to ensure or encourage them to stay in touch with the academic needs of students and the industry needs of corporates?
Teachers at IIT Madras remain in touch with their students even after graduation. I am in touch with all my PhD students. For many of us, there is only an introduction to IIT; there is no goodbye. We also have a vibrant alumni association, with whom there is constant engagement.
IIT Madras - IIT Bombay - IIT Delhi — these three are often viewed as the top IITs. Your comment on this perceived competition.
We don’t see this as a competition and have a very healthy relationship with each other. Each IIT has its own culture, strengths and weaknesses, all working together under a single entity of “Brand IIT”.
Where do you see India in 2050, and what role do you see IIT Madras playing towards the same vision?
There is no doubt that we will become Viksit Bharat by 2050, and a technology superpower. In this superpower, I would like to see IIT Madras to contribute several great industry leaders who show India as a very important nation for innovation, product development and prosperity in the world.
By 2050, I will have turned 83 years old… I would like to see our alumni come to greet me in 10 helicopters and 80 limousines on my 80th birthday.