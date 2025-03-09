A rich legacy that dates back to 1951

We are nurturing not just scholars, but yogic individuals ready to impact the world,” says Prof Amit Patra, Director of IIT Kharagpur. In a conversation with EdexLive, he talks about the institute’s legacy, AI, student well-being, and fostering a holistic learning environment.
Being the oldest IIT, tells us about the institute’s legacy.
I am proud to lead an institution with a rich legacy dating back to 1951. With a sprawling 2,200-acre campus, we have grown into a premier institution offering 50 undergraduate, 67 postgraduate, and numerous doctoral programmes. We were the first to establish a Super Computer in India and continue to lead cutting-edge research in AI, robotics, and sustainable development.
Today, we focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, with over 770+ faculty members and several research centres that partner with industries and global universities.
IIT Kharagpur’s CSE department has always stood out. What goes into ensuring that the courses offered under CSE remain in sync with current academic and industry standards?
We update our curriculum every two to three years, incorporating feedback from over 500 industry partners and alumni from top firms like Google and Microsoft. Our CSE department offers specialised courses in AI, ML, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, ensuring relevance to cutting-edge technology. We engage in impactful research with over 50 faculty members. This approach keeps our courses relevant.
Tell us about placements
With a record of achieving a breakthrough in Career Development Centre (CDC) Placements for 2024 with the benchmark of 1747 placement offers, the institute accomplished a new landmark of receiving the fastest 1000+ offers within Day 3. Noteworthy to mention, through the CDC in the academic year 2023-24, our students secured 36 international offers, nine students received compensation packages exceeding `1 crore on Day 1.
What is the best way for students to harness the power of AI without compromising their learning experience or academic development?
The best way for students to leverage AI is by integrating it into the learning process without replacing the essential skills and understanding of the subject.
First, they should focus on building a foundation in fundamental concepts before applying AI tools to enhance their work. Students can utilise AI for data analysis, simulations, and problem-solving, but should ensure that their critical thinking and analytical abilities remain central to their research.
What does IIT Kharagpur do to offer students a balanced development?
With over 100 student-run clubs in areas ranging from music, drama, and dance, to entrepreneurship and sports, students have the chance to pursue their passions, build vital life skills, and form lasting relationships. We also prioritise interdisciplinary activities, organising workshops, competitions, and more.