A rich legacy that dates back to 1951

We are nurturing not just scholars, but yogic individuals ready to impact the world,” says Prof Amit Patra, Director of IIT Kharagpur. In a conversation with EdexLive, he talks about the institute’s legacy, AI, student well-being, and fostering a holistic learning environment.

Being the oldest IIT, tells us about the institute’s legacy.

I am proud to lead an institution with a rich legacy dating back to 1951. With a sprawling 2,200-acre campus, we have grown into a premier institution offering 50 undergraduate, 67 postgraduate, and numerous doctoral programmes. We were the first to establish a Super Computer in India and continue to lead cutting-edge research in AI, robotics, and sustainable development.

Today, we focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, with over 770+ faculty members and several research centres that partner with industries and global universities.

IIT Kharagpur’s CSE department has always stood out. What goes into ensuring that the courses offered under CSE remain in sync with current academic and industry standards?

We update our curriculum every two to three years, incorporating feedback from over 500 industry partners and alumni from top firms like Google and Microsoft. Our CSE department offers specialised courses in AI, ML, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, ensuring relevance to cutting-edge technology. We engage in impactful research with over 50 faculty members. This approach keeps our courses relevant.