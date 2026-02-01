Slow-burn ambition is the new mindset

Yet the same instinct can lead to narrower routines. Shridhar observes that some students pull away from friends and wider campus activities as they pursue their goals. He believes this can impose a cost if it continues without social support. “When students run behind a goal for a long time, they do not always see the limits at first. After achieving certain things, some start feeling lonely when they realise there is nobody to share their success with, and that creates difficulty in continuing the same way,” he says.

He is quick to note that his concern is not about ambition itself. It is about what happens when ambition loses contact with community. Depth involves long periods of uncertainty, which are easier to navigate when there are peers, mentors, or teachers nearby who can correct, push, or steady a student through difficult phases. Without that support, long-term goals can feel heavier, and students may mistake normal difficulty for personal failure.

Shridhar attributes part of the change to the environments these students grew up in. Many have spent years engaging with digital material long before formal education asked anything from them. Tutorials, practice sheets, open-source repositories, and informal guides create a sense that mastery is a private journey. “Students today learn many things online by themselves, often with just their phone. It’s convenient and gives them confidence, but it also means they may not seek help when the work becomes complex. They believe they must handle everything alone,” he notes.

The result is a paradox. Young people are pursuing deeper goals at a younger age, yet they are also more exposed to the emotional challenges of doing so without broad support. Some gain remarkable expertise quickly. Others experience long cycles of effort without visible results, which can affect confidence. The difficulty is not new, but the starting point has moved earlier, and the solitary nature of learning has intensified it.

At the institutional level, Shridhar thinks colleges could help by engaging more deliberately with students outside academics. Teachers, he says, should not limit themselves to subject delivery. “Faculty involvement needs to go beyond classroom teaching. When teachers act as mentors and guides as well, and when they stay in touch with families, students develop a more stable foundation. Academic skill and personal development must be connected,” he says.