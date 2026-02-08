Higher education, tech boost score over schools in growing economy

She also notes that the increased sectoral allocation may look significant at the first glance, but the real question is whether the rise marks a change in policy direction or simply keeps pace with rising annual costs. “While the nominal rate of increase might seem substantial, the hike is rather modest when seen in real terms. After adjusting for inflation, the rise in education spending would amount to around four per cent,” she says.

Many observers note that successive Budgets have tended to downplay school education in favour of higher and technical education. In fact, this has been a criticism of the education policy since the time of the Independence. This Budget continues with the trend and has given only a marginal hike to school education. Abhishek suggests this may indicate sequential preference of the government rather than neglect of a particular sector. She says that the government seems to be choosing a consolidation of higher education capacity before larger pushes in schooling are made at the grassroots.

On the innovative side, the Budget’s explicit backing of digital learning and AI infrastructure adds another layer to the debate. On the face of it, this policy intervention seems not just novel, but need of the hour too. But, it also has a bottleneck. New laboratories, digital platforms, and content-creation spaces are meant to modernise classrooms, or even take education out of the classrooms, but their success lies in readiness among teachers. “Even one crore AI labs across India would not generate the desired outcome if teachers are not prepared to use them. Balancing professional development with infrastructure delivers better returns,” Abhishek says. She adds that teachers need incentives and institutional support to integrate new tools meaningfully, otherwise the investment risks becoming ornamental.