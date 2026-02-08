Policy to practice

Subiksha Hari Shankar, an undergraduate student at MOP Vaishnav College for Women in Chennai, finds many bright spots on the Union Budget 2026. She considers the proposal to establish girls’ hostels in every district a pathbreaking move, which would support access to education, particularly in STEM disciplines.

Speaking with Edexlive from her personal experience, she said, “Safety was my parents’ foremost concern when I enrolled for college, followed by affordability.” While she acknowledged her privilege in being able to access secure accommodation, she said that many students are unable to afford private hostels, which is a gap this Budget initiative can effectively fill.

Shankar said that the Budget supports measures to prolong women scholars’ stay in the education system. She noted that the option of viability gap funding would boost women’s participation, align with the National Education Policy, and contribute to the broader goal of a developed India. Pointing to the 11.28 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for higher education, she observed that dropout rate among women tends to be higher at advanced stages of education. Increased funding at this level, she said, could directly address this challenge.