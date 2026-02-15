All chips on the table: Can India lead in AI?

“I do not think ‘AI race’ is being applied to real-world adoption as much as to foundational models or talent depth,” says Balaraman Ravindran, who heads data and AI research initiatives at IIT Madras, including the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. “If AI adoption is the metric then India’s position is not that bad. But we are not yet at a point where we are competing in the true frontier model space.” The reason lies partly in who does what. India has a large pool of AI engineers who can build applications using existing models and platforms, and they work across global technology firms and startups. The research base that produces new methods is much smaller. “India does not produce a lot of AI researchers, yet,” he points out. “For true fundamental breakthroughs, you need more researchers, who also have the ability to build tools.”

Underneath that talent gap sits a more material barrier. Training and experimenting with large models requires access to high-end compute that is expensive and unevenly distributed. When asked whether compute is India’s biggest structural bottleneck, Ravindran is blunt. “In short, yes,” he says. He is quick to add that hardware alone cannot carry a country forward. Making racks of GPUs available without also investing in training, research ecosystems, venture capital, and adoption pathways will not change much. Yet the lack of affordable, sustained access to compute slows Indian researchers in ways that are easy to underestimate. When a single training run consumes weeks instead of hours, iteration suffers, and so does ambition.

Within these constraints, rather than chasing a single gigantic model that aims to serve every use case, some Indian teams are working on smaller systems trained for specific domains or languages. He describes these as “right-sized” models that are tuned for scale and cost in an Indian context. “They are not available off-the-shelf, and significant R&D has to be carried out to establish leadership in that space,” he notes, however. The hope is that models designed for Indian languages and infrastructure realities can be deployed widely, including in settings where global models are either too expensive or poorly aligned.