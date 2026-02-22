Exam blind spots

Many students walk out of mock tests feeling they “could have done better,” only to find the same mistakes resurfacing week after week. Teachers say this isn’t due to a lack of effort. It happens because most students treat mistakes as marks lost, not as information about how they think under pressure.

A closer look at answer scripts shows that errors fall into a few natural patterns. Some come from weak concepts, where the idea seemed familiar until it was tested in a slightly different way. Others arise from rushing through the question stem and missing a condition or exception. A big share comes from small process slips — a dropped sign, a careless unit, a final step left incomplete. And a significant number occur simply because the student spent too long on one problem, forcing a rushed attempt later.