NEET to know: A student’s guide to careers in medicine

With around 1.08 lakh MBBS seats — including 56,000 seats in government colleges — NEET UG remains one of the most competitive entrance tests for medical aspirants. The exam is also required for admissions to programmes in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET UG manages the entire process including exam administration, result declaration, and publishing the All India Rank (AIR).

With NEET UG 2026 approaching, candidates should familiarise themselves with eligibility criteria, the registration process, and upcoming deadlines.

Are you eligible for NEET UG?

Candidates must have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31 to be eligible for NEET UG. They should have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Biotechnology in Class XII from a recognised board. Students appearing for their Class XII board exams may also apply; however, they must clear the exam before the first round of NEET UG counselling to remain eligible for admission.

Guide to NEET UG registration

Missing the NEET UG application deadline can cost aspirants a full year, so the registration process must be completed carefully. Candidates need to begin by generating an application number and then fill in all mandatory personal and educational details in the form. They must upload a live photograph along with scanned copies of a recent passport photograph, signature, left and right hand fingers and thumb impression, citizenship certificate, Class X marksheet and pass certificate, and category certificate, if applicable.

After the fee payment, the NTA will generate an application confirmation slip, and candidates will be given a chance to edit their form during the correction window.