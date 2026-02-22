The new logic of Class XII papers

After analysing Class XII papers from 2023 onwards, Gurpreet Singh, Math Lead at Newton School of Technology, notes that while the syllabus has remained largely unchanged, the exam structure has evolved.
“The paper is now far more modular,” he explains. “There are clearly defined sections, MCQs and assertion-reason questions, very short answers, short answers, long answers and case studies. The objective feel has increased.”
Unlike earlier years, where lengthy, sometimes “heroic” problems dominated, today’s exam rewards consistency across sections. “It’s less about solving one very difficult question and more about making fewer mistakes across modules,” he says. “Track your accuracy in Section A, Section B, and especially case studies. At this stage, improving performance by section will yield better returns than spending days mastering one difficult chapter that may fetch only a single question.”
To avoid common mistakes, he recommends quick reinforcement rather than relearning everything. He suggests covering the solutions in NCERT examples and attempting it mentally or roughly, and then checking the answer. “This builds clarity and speed simultaneously,” he says. Case studies, he observes, are often left incomplete due to poor time management. Students should read the passage carefully, revisit it, underline key variables and relationships, and recognise that sub-questions are usually interconnected. “It’s similar to reading comprehension in English, careful reading is half the battle won.” He suggests a rough time blueprint while practising, with separate blocks for MCQs, very short answers, short answers, case studies and long answers, plus a buffer for revision. He also recommends solving at least one challenging problem daily to “train the brain like a muscle under pressure.” Ultimately, he says the goal is simple: “Understand the pattern, build concept clarity quickly, manage time smartly, and minimise mistakes. The fewer errors you make, the higher you score.”