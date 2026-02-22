The new logic of Class XII papers

After analysing Class XII papers from 2023 onwards, Gurpreet Singh, Math Lead at Newton School of Technology, notes that while the syllabus has remained largely unchanged, the exam structure has evolved.

“The paper is now far more modular,” he explains. “There are clearly defined sections, MCQs and assertion-reason questions, very short answers, short answers, long answers and case studies. The objective feel has increased.”

Unlike earlier years, where lengthy, sometimes “heroic” problems dominated, today’s exam rewards consistency across sections. “It’s less about solving one very difficult question and more about making fewer mistakes across modules,” he says. “Track your accuracy in Section A, Section B, and especially case studies. At this stage, improving performance by section will yield better returns than spending days mastering one difficult chapter that may fetch only a single question.”