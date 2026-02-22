The Plateau Problem

Not every student who struggles is unprepared. Many put in steady hours, follow the plan, revise regularly, and still watch their marks settle into a stubborn band. It feels confusing from the inside, because nothing about their routine seems wrong. Yet the improvement they expect never quite arrives.

To understand why this happens, we turned to P G Subramanian, principal of B V Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram in Chennai, whose work spans years of assessments and the full range of student performance. He says a plateau has little to do with how motivated a student is. It usually reflects the way their attention, understanding, and exam behaviour fit together. When even one of these slips, the effort stops translating into marks. The first misconception, he says, is the belief that time spent equals learning achieved. Many students feel productive simply because they have studied for several hours, but the quality of that time determines whether marks move at all. As he puts it, “It is not the number of hours you spend. The question is how much focus you bring to that time. Students think they are preparing, but the attention span is very low today, so the time may not be productive.”

He believes learning improves only when a complete loop forms. Listening in class, recalling at home, revisiting concepts, and connecting ideas to real applications must happen as one flow. When even one part is missing, internalisation becomes weak. The student may feel they have worked hard, but the understanding remains shallow.

When marks refuse to rise, families often assume the student has not studied enough. Subramanian believes the explanation is usually more complex. Students may understand a concept but fail to apply it under pressure. They may have practised questions but misread the wording in the paper. They may know the method but forget steps while writing. They may grasp the idea but struggle with case based questions because they have not read them carefully. In his experience, language skills matter more today than many students realise.

“We keep saying subjects like maths do not need language skills, but that is not true anymore. Students must read carefully, comprehend the question, and apply it to real situations,” he says.