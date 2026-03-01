Building a quality-driven Gen Next

Quality of education goes beyond exam scores. It depends on how well schools and colleges build knowledge, skills, values, and adaptability for real life. A student with 100 per cent marks but limited problem-solving ability, employable skills, or social responsibility, exposes the gap between marks and meaningful learning.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has moved the system towards outcome-based education. This is reflected in competency-based assessments such as PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, which show Grade 3 proficiency rebounding to 65% in Mathematics and 57% in Language, up from 42% and 39% in 2021. Programmes in foundational literacy and numeracy, early childhood care, teacher training, and monitoring aim to move from mere enrolment to tracked learning progress.