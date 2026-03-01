Building a quality-driven Gen Next

Quality of education goes beyond exam scores. It depends on how well schools and colleges build knowledge, skills, values, and adaptability for real life. A student with 100 per cent marks but limited problem-solving ability, employable skills, or social responsibility, exposes the gap between marks and meaningful learning.
According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has moved the system towards outcome-based education. This is reflected in competency-based assessments such as PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, which show Grade 3 proficiency rebounding to 65% in Mathematics and 57% in Language, up from 42% and 39% in 2021. Programmes in foundational literacy and numeracy, early childhood care, teacher training, and monitoring aim to move from mere enrolment to tracked learning progress.
In higher education, reforms are visible through the Academic Bank of Credit, which covers 2,660 institutions with over 4.6 crore student IDs. It allows learners to accumulate and redeem credits across institutions, enabling multiple entry and exit points and mobility. The National Credit Framework (NCrF) aims to connect academic and skill-based credits.
NEP 2020 also calls for embedding skilling in secondary education and closer industry links in higher education through measures such as the Professor of Practice model. Yet Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24 data shows only 0.97% of 14-18-year-olds have received formal institutional skill training.
Five years on, many structural mechanisms for outcome-based learning, credit mobility, and skill integration are in place, but turning them into consistent learning quality and employability gains will require sustained funding, implementation, and monitoring across states and institutions.