Degrees alone no longer enough in a skill-demanding world

Across sectors, employers are seeking capabilities that many traditional education and training pathways are still catching up with. Global studies, including the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, suggest that a significant share of today’s skills will need to evolve in the years ahead. For India Inc., the task is not only to generate employment, but to prepare people for roles that are constantly changing. This calls for a more deliberate future skills roadmap that connects education with industry needs and strengthens vocational learning and entrepreneurship. In a skills-driven economy, students are increasingly expected to look beyond their academic curriculum.

Many now pursue certifications, short-term courses, and specialised training to build industry-relevant competencies. Engineering and science students enrol in data analytics and cybersecurity programmes, while commerce and management candidates opt for digital marketing and business analytics. Accessible platforms such as SWAYAM and other online providers have made flexible, affordable courses widely available, complemented by certification programmes from professional bodies that blend theory with practice.