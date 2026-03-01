Infrastructure, faculty gaps hinder higher education growth

Although universities across India’s higher education system are gearing up to adapt to the future, uneven resources continue to determine which of them actually can.

“Universities are trying to respond to evolving market demands at very different speeds because disparities in resources are enormous,” says Dr Rajendra D Shinde, former principal of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. Public universities & well-funded public universities can invest in good faculty, research facilities, and strong infrastructure, unlike most state universities & lower-tier colleges, he explains.

While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes multidisciplinary education, implementation remains uneven due to a key obstacle: faculty availability. Nearly 25 per cent of permanent posts in central universities and up to 70 per cent in some state universities remain vacant. Additionally, Dr Shinde says infrastructure gaps and rigid academic schedules further slow interdisciplinary learning. Many institutions lack sufficient classrooms to support multi-subject study, while unreliable public transport limits the flexibility of both teachers and students. Public universities & lower-tier colleges must find creative ways to achieve financial autonomy, the former principal says. He suggests that universities pursue industry partnerships, CSR funding and progressive fee reforms. “Institutions must build confidence among industry stakeholders that investing in them yields returns,” he notes.