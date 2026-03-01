Liberal Arts is India’s smartest bet for a complex world

That argument shows up, in different languages, across colleges all over the country that run liberal arts programmes. On these campuses, breadth is treated as a serious form of preparation. Priyanka Chandhok, Vice President of Career Advancement at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, points to how teaching and evaluation are built, and how that translates into outcomes.

“Liberal arts students engage in research-driven, discussion-led, and writing-intensive coursework that builds analytical, quantitative, and problem-solving skills. They learn to approach complex challenges from multiple perspectives, structure arguments, and adapt to ambiguity. We have seen liberal arts graduates evaluated and hired at par with MBA graduates across organisations,” she says.

Continuous evaluation, Venkataramanan argues, builds a kind of professional stamina that students underestimate until they experience it. “At FLAME, for example, close to 50% of the grade comes from assignments, presentations, quizzes, and participation throughout the term. Students feel they must be ready every week, and that keeps them accountable. Over time it teaches time management, because deadlines do not wait for the perfect day,” he says.

This kind of learning also creates space for combinations of majors and minors that reflect how work actually functions. Students rarely remain inside one lane. Venkataramanan says he sees strong demand for marketing with psychology, finance with economics, design with data science, and so on. At Ashoka, Chandhok says that combinations like entrepreneurship with history, psychology, or English, are on the rise.

These choices matter because they clarify what “breadth” looks like when it is not vague. It becomes specific training for roles that require both analysis and communication, plus context and judgement. It also explains why recruiters who hire for problem-solving environments keep circling back to liberal arts graduates.

“Recruiters point out that defining the right question is often the hardest part of solving it, and liberal arts training develops that habit,” Chandhok explains. John J Kennedy, former Dean of the School of Arts & Humanities at CHRIST University in Bengaluru, agrees. “Liberal arts students don’t simply execute tasks but interrogate them. They learn quickly, write better, handle ambiguity better, and ask sharper questions,” he notes.