Liberal Arts is India’s smartest bet for a complex world

Even in 2026, ask around for advice on liberal arts degrees in India and it rarely takes long before remarks like “It’s too general” or “Isn’t that risky?” surface, followed by the inevitable “What job will you get?”
That familiar scepticism intends to come from a practical place — students and their families want certainty, and they want a degree to translate into a first pay cheque without detours. At the same time, the very forces that make certainty appealing have also made it harder to promise. Work keeps changing. Teams are increasingly cross-functional. Tools evolve quickly, and people are expected to work with data, write clearly, learn fast, and make decisions that hold up under pressure. The question should grow beyond simply asking which discipline is “best”, perhaps. What kind of training travels well across roles, sectors, and time?
At FLAME University in Pune, Prof M A Venkataramanan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, frames liberal arts as a way of building mental range before students commit to a more defined path. “What liberal education gives you is a broad view of how the world works. Students can choose a path that fits them, and build a strong mental model of business and society. It widens thought, and helps them handle uncertainty. With AI as the big elephant in the room, they need well informed judgement,” he says.
That argument shows up, in different languages, across colleges all over the country that run liberal arts programmes. On these campuses, breadth is treated as a serious form of preparation. Priyanka Chandhok, Vice President of Career Advancement at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, points to how teaching and evaluation are built, and how that translates into outcomes.
“Liberal arts students engage in research-driven, discussion-led, and writing-intensive coursework that builds analytical, quantitative, and problem-solving skills. They learn to approach complex challenges from multiple perspectives, structure arguments, and adapt to ambiguity. We have seen liberal arts graduates evaluated and hired at par with MBA graduates across organisations,” she says.
Continuous evaluation, Venkataramanan argues, builds a kind of professional stamina that students underestimate until they experience it. “At FLAME, for example, close to 50% of the grade comes from assignments, presentations, quizzes, and participation throughout the term. Students feel they must be ready every week, and that keeps them accountable. Over time it teaches time management, because deadlines do not wait for the perfect day,” he says.
This kind of learning also creates space for combinations of majors and minors that reflect how work actually functions. Students rarely remain inside one lane. Venkataramanan says he sees strong demand for marketing with psychology, finance with economics, design with data science, and so on. At Ashoka, Chandhok says that combinations like entrepreneurship with history, psychology, or English, are on the rise.
These choices matter because they clarify what “breadth” looks like when it is not vague. It becomes specific training for roles that require both analysis and communication, plus context and judgement. It also explains why recruiters who hire for problem-solving environments keep circling back to liberal arts graduates.
“Recruiters point out that defining the right question is often the hardest part of solving it, and liberal arts training develops that habit,” Chandhok explains. John J Kennedy, former Dean of the School of Arts & Humanities at CHRIST University in Bengaluru, agrees. “Liberal arts students don’t simply execute tasks but interrogate them. They learn quickly, write better, handle ambiguity better, and ask sharper questions,” he notes.
He further argues that the value of a degree is increasingly measured by how long its benefits last. “For a long-term career in a volatile and fluid world, liberal arts can be a smart choice. Technical skills change. They have an expiry date. The ability to think, analyse, and adapt will stay relevant. Employers need people who can analyse complex problems and communicate effectively across diverse groups,” the professor says.
Of course, a critique that is hard to ignore is one of access. Liberal arts degrees are sometimes seen as expensive and socially exclusive, especially when they are offered mainly through private, residential universities. Educators acknowledge that cost is real, and they argue that access must expand for liberal arts to be treated as a mainstream pathway rather than a boutique one.
If liberal arts is understood as a way of learning, rather than a brand of degree, it becomes easier to evaluate it on outcomes rather than labels. Students still need domain strength. They also need the ability to read complexity, write clearly, work with people, and keep learning as roles evolve. The promise of liberal arts, in wits strongest form, is that it trains students to build that toolkit early, then apply it wherever they go next.