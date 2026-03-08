Built For Women

Women colleges in India
Miranda House, Delhi
Established in 1948, Miranda House is among the most sought-after colleges in the University of Delhi system. Known for its strong programmes across the humanities, social sciences, and sciences, it has a student strength of more than 3,500, according to the college. Its standing is reflected in the 2025 NIRF rankings, where it placed second among colleges in India.
Stella Maris College for Women, Chennai
Founded on August 15, 1947, Stella Maris College for Women is a Catholic minority institution affiliated with the University of Madras. It became autonomous in 1987, a status that helped it build a distinct academic identity across arts and science streams. A major name in women’s higher education in south India, it was ranked 41 in the 2025 NIRF college rankings.
Sophia College for Women, Mumbai
Founded in 1940 and affiliated with the University of Mumbai, Sophia College for Women is among the city’s best-known women’s colleges. Its legacy and autonomous status have helped it remain a strong choice for students seeking women-focused higher education.
SNDT Women’s University, Maharashtra
Founded in 1916, SNDT (Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey) Women’s University is recognised as India’s first women’s university and the first in South-East Asia.
With campuses in Mumbai and Pune, it has expanded women’s access to higher education over generations, making it a landmark institution in India’s academic history.
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi
Established as a university in 2013 by the Delhi government, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women focuses on professional education in engineering, technology, applied sciences, architecture, and allied fields. That focus makes it stand apart from women’s institutions known more for arts and general science. It remains a clear women-focused pathway into STEM.
Residential schools for girls
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) network
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are government-backed residential schools for girls under Samagra Shiksha, aimed at students from disadvantaged groups, including SC, ST, OBC, minority, and Below Poverty Line communities. They serve girls aged 10 to 18, covering Classes VI to XII. As of December 2025, there were 5,639 KGBVs across India.
Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun
Founded in 1957, Welham Girls’ School is one of India’s best-known girls’ boarding schools. It offers residential schooling from Grades VI to XII and follows both CISCE and Cambridge Assessment International Education pathways. Its reputation and fully residential model have made it a prominent name in girls’ school education.
Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior
Founded in 1956, Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya is a residential school for girls in Gwalior, focused on secondary and senior secondary education. With its legacy profile and Central India location, the school remains one of the established names in girls’ boarding education.
Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer
Founded in August 1988, Mayo College Girls’ School is a fully residential boarding school for girls in Ajmer and represents a more contemporary face of India’s girls’ residential education. The school teaches in English and offers both CISCE and Cambridge-linked academic pathways, with a strong campus-based boarding environment.
Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani
Founded in 1941, Birla Balika Vidyapeeth is an English-medium residential public school for girls in Pilani, affiliated with CBSE. Its long institutional history and fully residential model have given it a strong place in India’s girls’ boarding-school tradition. It remains one of the older and more recognisable names in the category.
Women colleges ABROAD
Wellesley College, Massachusetts
Wellesley remains one of the best-known women’s colleges in the United States of America. Its admissions process emphasises holistic review, and about 45% of enrolling first-year students chose to apply without test scores last year.
Smith College, Northampton
Founded in 1871 and opened in 1875, Smith College is a historic women’s college in Northampton, Massachusetts. It combines a liberal arts tradition with access to the Five College Consortium, allowing cross-registration across partner campuses. Smith also offers need-based financial aid to non-US citizens but it is competitive.
Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley
Founded in 1837 in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is among the oldest women’s colleges still centred on women-focused admissions and improved access to research, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) opportunities. The college follows a test-optional policy.
Barnard College, New York City
Founded in 1889, Barnard College is a women’s college in New York City with a long-standing academic relationship with Columbia University. Students share academic and
extracurricular resources with Columbia while studying within Barnard’s own women-focused environment. For international applicants, Barnard meets full demonstrated need, though admissions are need-aware.
Scripps College, Claremont
Founded in 1926 in Claremont, California, Scripps College is part of the Claremont Colleges consortium. That wider academic ecosystem is one of its biggest draws. For international applicants, financial assistance is limited and awarded only at admission.