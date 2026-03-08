Built For Women

Women colleges in India

Miranda House, Delhi

Established in 1948, Miranda House is among the most sought-after colleges in the University of Delhi system. Known for its strong programmes across the humanities, social sciences, and sciences, it has a student strength of more than 3,500, according to the college. Its standing is reflected in the 2025 NIRF rankings, where it placed second among colleges in India.

Stella Maris College for Women, Chennai

Founded on August 15, 1947, Stella Maris College for Women is a Catholic minority institution affiliated with the University of Madras. It became autonomous in 1987, a status that helped it build a distinct academic identity across arts and science streams. A major name in women’s higher education in south India, it was ranked 41 in the 2025 NIRF college rankings.

Sophia College for Women, Mumbai

Founded in 1940 and affiliated with the University of Mumbai, Sophia College for Women is among the city’s best-known women’s colleges. Its legacy and autonomous status have helped it remain a strong choice for students seeking women-focused higher education.

SNDT Women’s University, Maharashtra

Founded in 1916, SNDT (Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey) Women’s University is recognised as India’s first women’s university and the first in South-East Asia.

With campuses in Mumbai and Pune, it has expanded women’s access to higher education over generations, making it a landmark institution in India’s academic history.

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi

Established as a university in 2013 by the Delhi government, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women focuses on professional education in engineering, technology, applied sciences, architecture, and allied fields. That focus makes it stand apart from women’s institutions known more for arts and general science. It remains a clear women-focused pathway into STEM.