Scripting her success stories

India’s efforts to improve girls’ access to education have been supported by a range of Central government schemes that offer financial incentives and scholarships at different stages of the academic journey. From encouraging school enrolment to supporting postgraduate studies, these initiatives aim to reduce financial barriers that may prevent girls from continuing their education.

Over the years, these programmes have focused on three key objectives: improving enrolment, reducing dropout rates, and supporting women’s participation in higher education. Together, they form a “scholarship ladder”, where support is available across a girl’s education, from school to postgraduate study.