States of support: Local schemes to improve girls’ education

While national schemes aim to improve girls’ education, many state governments have also introduced initiatives to support their educational journeys. These state-sponsored programmes provide financial assistance to encourage girls’ school enrolment, completion of schooling, and progression to higher education. Schemes such as West Bengal’s Kanyashree Prakalpa, Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Uttarakhand’s Nanda Gaura Yojana, and the Delhi Ladli Scheme are examples of how states are supporting girls’ education through targeted financial aid.

Kanyashree Prakalpa: The scheme offers an annual scholarship of ₹500 besides a one-time grant of ₹25,000.

Ladli Lakshmi Yojana: This state-sponsored scheme aims to improve the educational level and health status of girls by providing financial assistance/ allowance.

Delhi Ladli Scheme: Launched in 2008, promotes girl students to complete schooling by providing financial assistance at different stages

Nanda Gaura Yojana: Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided in two installments to two girl children of an eligible family. Each girl child will be provided ₹11,000 at the time of birth and ₹51,000 when the girl passes 12th standard.

Although the scope of these schemes varies from state to state, the common objective is to reduce the dropout rate of girls and encourage them to continue their education beyond secondary school.