Rights awareness needed to curb tyranny of RWAs

Last week, a peculiar case came to light in Bengaluru where an apartment complex association had established a parallel justice system with the help of a private security agency. It had framed bylaws for the flat dwellers and criminal activities—including sexual harassment, use of narcotics and theft—were settled internally, with the association imposing fines ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 on ‘offenders’. Over five months, the association had collected ₹3.3 lakh to suppress various crimes, until a whistleblower resident informed the police which filed an FIR against the association for extralegal activities. In an increasing number of cases, society associations, while authorised to keep vigil on illegal activities, are donning the role of vigilantes. A young man living in a Bengaluru flat recounted on Reddit that he was forced to vacate after a woman friend had stayed over for a few days. Judgemental elders police young women and bachelors on their lifestyle, clothes, timings, friends, partying and other ‘vices’. This has emerged as a pet peeve among students and young professionals hoping to make a start in a new city—not just in Bengaluru, but in almost all metros of the country.

Self-appointed moral guardians trying to set rules for society are not rare. In the microcosm of housing blocks, resident welfare associations claim that right—on plants, pets, parking, diet, socialising and house helps. This neighbourly overreach is especially prickly on the issue of pets. A few arbitrarily impose a pet poop fine, while one society sought a deposit of ₹10,000 from families with pets as a surety against harm to other residents. RWAs are known to cross socio-religious lines with decisions on barring non-vegetarians, and people from certain communities. Food choices have led to clashes between residents in Mumbai societies.