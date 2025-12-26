Protect the rights of all communities

A spate of attacks and disruptions targeting Christmas celebrations and Christian gatherings in some parts of the country has raised serious concerns, coming as it does at a time when the ruling NDA is seeking to engage with the community. Church bodies including the Catholic Bishops Conference of India have spoken out, urging authorities to act decisively to protect believers. They point to more than 1,500 incidents of anti-Christian violence in 2024-25, marking a steep rise over the past decade. Many recent cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. There is little evidence to suggest these incidents reflect the views of the wider population; they appear to be driven by fringe, rabble-rousing elements. Human rights organisations warn, however, that repeated inaction risks allowing intimidation to harden into a pattern.

The issue has also acquired political salience. In Kerala, where assembly elections are due in a few months, the BJP appears uncertain in its approach towards the Christian community, which accounts for about 18 per cent of the population. The Congress, meanwhile, has moved quickly to foreground incidents from BJP-ruled states. Electoral calculations aside, the larger concern is whether governments are responding with the seriousness that threats to public order and religious freedom demand.