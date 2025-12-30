Doping menace shames India, troubles event bids

The Athletics Federation of India, NADA and the Sports Authority have brought in measures to penalise coaches for such offences, too. So it came as a shock when a junior national athletics coach was suspended earlier this year for alleged ‘complicity’ in aiding doping and trying to evade detection at a training camp. What’s even more perturbing is that there were at least a few positives in all major disciplines. With more and more money coming into sports along with lucrative job offers, athletes try to find easier means to achieve success. It’s like a gamble for some. However, with NADA widening its net, hoodwinking dope control officials has become more difficult. Perhaps it’s time for the authorities, including employers, to bring in stricter penalties for doping. It would be prudent to even take away awards or prize money once an athlete tests positive. At a time when India has entered the dialogue phase for hosting the Olympics in 2036, this is a major blemish. Even the International Olympic Committee has flagged this issue to the Indian Olympic Association. It’s time for India to wake up before it’s too late.