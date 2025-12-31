India must address menace of financial frauds with urgency

Digital fraud emerged in 2025 as one of the biggest threats facing Indians. From the early days such swindles, when gullible bargain hunters would be lured by non-existent Nigerian princes, the scam industry has moved to online extortion via threats of police action or disconnected utilities. It has recruited and trained a large number of youngsters to work the multi-crore ‘digital arrest’ engine. From a mere ₹91 crore reported stolen in 2022, the amount skimmed off through such deceit ballooned to ₹1,936 crore in 2024. According to a home ministry submission before the Supreme Court, it exceeded ₹3,000 crore in 2025.

This, however, is just the tip of the financial fraud iceberg. The latest half-yearly data from the Reserve Bank shows that banking frauds rose 30 percent in April-September 2025 to ₹21,515 crore over the first half of the previous year. In a measure of how quickly the tech-aided menace is growing, bank frauds had tripled to ₹34,711 crore through 2024-25. The bulk of such frauds are perpetrated by scammers posing as bank or government officials on emails, calls or text messages who trick victims into revealing login details and then drain out their accounts. Fake QR codes and payment links are also popular in the theft industry. However, the traditional high-value frauds—which involve taking loans using forged documents, often in collusion with bank staff—account for the bulk of the scams.