Probe Kogilu eviction, address rights issue

Encroachment of government land in north Bengaluru’s Kogilu Layout, the eviction of about 200 Muslim, Dalit and Christian families, and demolition of their houses have resulted in a political brouhaha with national and international dimensions, diverting attention from the main issues of human rights violation, livelihood and possible corruption among civic authorities. What has added fuel to the fire is that they are said to have arrived from West Bengal and adjoining states, raising suspicions that they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, where minorities are being targeted. The ‘encroachers’ claim they have lived at the site for about 30 years, although satellite imagery shows it was vacant till 2016. They also claim to have Aadhaar and voter ID cards to prove their citizenship and residency, which has raised suspicions on the documents’ authenticity.

On the face of it, the state government appears to have acted according to law. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited reclaimed approximately 5 acres of the encroached land that has been earmarked for a bio-methanation plant and animal waste incineration facilities. But Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has launched a suo motu probe, red-flagging prima facie human rights violations as the settlers were evicted at 4 am with no alternative shelter.