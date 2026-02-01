New CPI cuts weight of food, maybe too much

Food, a major component in the basket of commodities and services used to calculate the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is set to become significantly lighter as the ministry of statistics revamps the methodology for measuring consumer inflation. Based on the recommendations of an expert committee, the weight of food has been reduced to 37 percent from 46 percent earlier. This shift comes despite the reality that, in a developing country like India, a large share of household income is still spent on food. The expert group has argued, however, that consumption patterns have changed substantially since 2011-12, which remains the base year for the existing CPI series. Under the revised base year of 2023-24, housing, water, electricity, and gas will together account for nearly 19 percent of the index, up from about 10 percent earlier.

The revised methodology draws on more recent household consumption expenditure surveys. These indicate that rural households now spend about 47 percent of their total expenditure on food, a decline of three percentage points, while urban households spend around 40 percent, compared to 43 percent in the earlier series. Policymakers have also highlighted that food prices are especially vulnerable to weather shocks and supply disruptions, leading to sharp fluctuations. When food constituted almost half of the consumer basket, such volatility tended to exaggerate swings in the headline inflation rate.