Utmost care needed in planning turtle trails

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to develop turtle trails in three states—Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala—is exciting for more reasons than one. About five sea turtle species are found in India, but just one—the olive ridley or Lepidochelys olivacea—has chosen the country’s coasts as its biggest rookery. The spectacle of thousands of female turtles dawdling ashore in waves at the crack of dawn to lay eggs, cover it up under the moist sand and then return to the sea is not just heart-melting, it’s nature’s wonder unfolding in a poetic motion.

In a country fortunate enough to witness the magnificent natural phenomenon of mass nesting, turtle tourism certainly has the potential to be a niche segment attracting both domestic and foreign tourists. States can tap into it for revenue and employment, but integrating coastal communities would go a long way to further the cause. In Odisha, fishers are forced to sacrifice their livelihood as a six-month fishing ban along the coast comes into effect every November to protect the endangered species.