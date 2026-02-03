Title isn't exclusive, but a doctor's job is

The recent Kerala High Court order removing the restriction on physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the honorific ‘Dr’ with their names has expanded the definition of the term ‘doctor’ in India. Though the move is largely welcome, some concerns remain. Observing that the word originally meant a learned individual qualified to teach, the court said the contention that the title exclusively belongs to medical professionals is a modern misconception. The ruling is in line with the worldwide understanding that ‘doctor’ is an academic honorific signifying the highest level of education, and no single profession can claim an exclusive legal monopoly on it.

While the Indian Medical Association and some individual doctors wanted the court to restrain physiotherapists and other medical professionals from using the title, the ruling underlined the absence of provisions under the National Medical Commission Act to do so and grant medical doctors exclusive rights to it. Significantly, the court also upheld the provisions of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, which grants comprehensive recognition to all healthcare professionals including physiotherapists and occupational therapists.