Title isn't exclusive, but a doctor's job is

The recent Kerala High Court order removing the restriction on physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the honorific ‘Dr’ with their names has expanded the definition of the term ‘doctor’ in India. Though the move is largely welcome, some concerns remain. Observing that the word originally meant a learned individual qualified to teach, the court said the contention that the title exclusively belongs to medical professionals is a modern misconception. The ruling is in line with the worldwide understanding that ‘doctor’ is an academic honorific signifying the highest level of education, and no single profession can claim an exclusive legal monopoly on it.
While the Indian Medical Association and some individual doctors wanted the court to restrain physiotherapists and other medical professionals from using the title, the ruling underlined the absence of provisions under the National Medical Commission Act to do so and grant medical doctors exclusive rights to it. Significantly, the court also upheld the provisions of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, which grants comprehensive recognition to all healthcare professionals including physiotherapists and occupational therapists.
While the ruling acknowledged the role played by physiotherapists, it also earmarked clear boundaries, saying they cannot prescribe medicines. The ruling can help overcome classism in the Indian health sector and change how allied health professions are seen. This is a victory for the idea of a multi-disciplinary, patient-centric healthcare that integrates professionals who collaborate to provide comprehensive care.
However, it must be noted that the title ‘doctor’ cannot be treated lightly. It bestows onerous responsibilities on those bearing it, as the title is generally associated with people trained and licensed to diagnose and treat. More people using the prefix would not necessarily mean having more doctors in the classical sense; only that we have more people considered competent and trained to treat in specific ways. All qualified medical professionals need to be treated with dignity. But at the same time, it’s necessary to ensure that the title isn’t misused to con people and profiteer illegally. Meanwhile, the lack of clarity in law about the title’s use should be cleared up at the soonest with a new provision.