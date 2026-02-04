Bottom-up approach, iron will key to curb plastics

A study published in Lancet Planetary Health has warned of plastic pollution’s effects doubling by 2040. India, the world’s most populated country, has been estimated to contribute about 20 percent of global plastic emissions. This can increase the country’s health burden, worsen aquatic contamination, contribute to climate change and damage terrestrial ecosystems.

While India annually generates about 93 lakh tonnes of plastic waste, the biggest culprits in the emission trail have been primary plastic producers, unmanaged waste, poor collection segregation and disposal, open burning and widespread lack of awareness. Of the bulk plastic waste, about 58 lakh tonnes are burned and the rest re-enters the environment as waste, causing extensive land and water pollution. It is estimated that half of this consists of single-use plastics—packaging, water bottles and sachets—while only about 12 percent is recycled and 70 percent dumped in landfills or is strewn around. About 80 percent of marine pollution is caused by plastic, which releases toxic chemicals like bisphenol A and antimony. It breaks down into microplastics, entering the food chain, soil and water, reducing soil fertility, inhibiting plant growth and affecting the crucial process of photosynthesis.