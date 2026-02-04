Execution will decide the fate of India-US trade truce

The announcement of an India-US trade deal and a sharp cut in American tariffs has delivered a timely boost to markets and exporters. After nearly a year of bruising trade tensions that pushed bilateral ties to their weakest point in two decades, the political signal to reset economic relations is significant. For India, the US remains its largest export destination, making a prolonged confrontation costly. While diversification is both necessary and desirable, shifting export dependence away from the US at scale is a long-term endeavour, not a viable near-term alternative to stabilising trade flows.

Against this backdrop, President Donald Trump’s declaration on social media that tariffs on Indian goods would be cut from 50 percent to 18 percent assumes importance. The earlier level was among the highest imposed by the US on any major trading partner, and its rollback can offer immediate relief to labour-intensive sectors that have been under severe pressure. Textile, leather, footwear and engineering goods companies have already responded positively.

At the same time, the unconventional mode of announcement and the absence of detailed documentation leave important questions unanswered. While sharing details from the Indian side, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was deliberately cautious, signalling that discussions are in the “final stages” and specifics would be shared soon. This contrast need not reflect disagreement, but may simply point to differing negotiating styles.