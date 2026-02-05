Nuance needed to mend broken communication between treasury and opposition

Running Parliament is the government’s responsibility. It cannot be allowed to become dysfunctional. Such situations demand tact and nuance to find workarounds, as was done on the controversial special intensive revision of electoral rolls during the previous session. That craft was not visible this time. In the end, the Lok Sabha used up less than three hours of the allotted 18 hours for the debate before it adopted a resolution thanking the President for her address—without the Leader of the Opposition’s speech and the prime minister’s reply.

On balance, a confident executive would be expected to have a thick skin. While Rahul interpreted the message to General Naravane to act as he deemed fit as a weakness, the other view could be that the army chief was given a free hand. Both inferences are valid. It’s for the people to draw their conclusion.