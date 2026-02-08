Menstruation rights as institutional assurance

The Supreme Court judgement on the right to menstrual hygiene as an integral part of the constitutional right to life and dignity provides a long-desired direction towards destigmatising an essential bodily function and ensuring basic care. While observing that the lack of basic facilities and the stigma around menstruation directly affect girls’ health, education and privacy, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed all states and Union territories to ensure within three months that every school has gender-segregated toilets, and biodegradable or reusable sanitary pads are provided for free to adolescent girls along with safe disposal facilities. The court also asked the governments to incorporate gender-responsive curriculums in schools and train the staff in assisting menstruating pupils.

The apex court’s judgement and directions expose the socio-cultural and religious taboos perpetuated by patriarchal norms. Period shame is every girl’s burden. The event of puberty, a milestone in human physiological evolution, is celebrated in many Indian traditions. But period ostracisation is so deeply prevalent in many sections that the victims of such misinformed belief and gender aggression are eventually socialised to become its carriers. The troubling apportioning of ‘shame’ continues through generations. For girls born into economically weaker families, sanitary pads are a luxury. Government schools, an ideal place to clear the misconceptions for both girls and boys, ignore this duty. To aggravate the insensitive attitude, their administrators often force hapless teenage girls to explain clothes stains as period blood, stripping them of dignity.