Help associate cricketing countries to flourish

Nepal needed just 10 runs off the last six balls to record a fairytale victory over England on Sunday. For any other Test-playing nation, this would likely have been a leisurely walk in the park. But for an associate team that has just started to find a footing among the big boys of international cricket, it was a herculean task. The fine line dividing professionals from semi-professionals in elite sports was the deciding factor as Nepal fell short by four runs. On the first day of the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands and the US threatened to upset two of the big teams in world cricket—India and Pakistan. So it’s safe to say that two of the first three days of the event belonged to associate nations.

However, the results showed the associate nations’ inability to finish games, which in turn can be attributed to their lack of game time. Though the sport is slowly expanding to enter new territories in Europe (Italy) and Africa (Namibia), when it comes to funding and support, the International Cricket Council can do a lot more. According to the revenue sharing model set for 2024-27, India get 38.5 percent, with England, Australia and Pakistan next on the list in that order. All associate members put together get just 11 percent, compared to 89 percent for the dozen full members