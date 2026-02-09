US deal a positive step, but sovereign interests must be balanced

The India-US ‘framework for an interim agreement’— an initial step towards a bilateral trade pact—signals a welcome reduction in tariffs on Indian exports to the world’s largest market. The reciprocal impost of 25 percent will be reduced to 18 percent, pricing Indian goods such as textiles, leather items, chemicals, rubber and plastics competitively for American importers. These goods not only account for the bulk of our exports, but they are also produced by lakhs of smaller enterprises that form the country’s foundation for manufacturing jobs. The extra 25 percent imposed as a punitive tariff for buying Russian oil has been rescinded.

On its part, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods, food and farm products including animal feed, tree nuts and fresh and processed fruits. It has also committed to buying over five years $500 billion worth of US energy, aircraft, and technology products, precious metals and coal. The pricier segments of the competitive automobile market may face increased competition as Indian consumers get more choice at softer prices. Importantly, the announcements have given a much-needed boost to the stock markets and investor confidence.