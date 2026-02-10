Odisha elephant burial points to systemic rot

History does repeat itself, and often not in a good way. The death of an elephant in Odisha’s Kandhamal district offers a recent example. Apparently poached, the jumbo’s carcass was chopped into 32 pieces, transported and buried in different places. All this was carried out by a deputy range officer. The case, which happened through January, came to light after the media picked up the trail and the forest department was forced to investigate. Its magnitude can be gauged from the astonishingly brazen act of suppression by the department officials.

The elephant died in Baliguda forest at the beginning of January. Over the next two weeks, the carcass was buried in the forest of a neighbouring division. With pressure mounting, the government suspended the deputy ranger who had given the chopping order, and arranged transportation to a separate place for burial without raising any suspicion. Incidentally, the same division had reported another elephant death about a month earlier. The government’s face-saving reaction was to suspend the ranger and an assistant conservator of forest for the mess.