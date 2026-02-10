Quick Take | Icons for future scientists

Women's work often gets obscured by omission—and science is one such fallow field. Today, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, presents the most fitting occasion for schools to reverse this trend. Though many may know about Marie Curie’s Nobel in physics or even poet Byron’s daughter Ada Lovelace’s recognition as one of the earliest computer programmers, few Indian students know of Indian women scientists. It’s not for a dearth in their achievements. Whether it is chemist Asima Chatterjee’s seminal contribution in developing anti-epileptic drugs, botanist Janaki Ammal’s work on plant breeding, or biochemist Kamala Sohonie’s contribution towards understanding nutrition needs of the poorest Indians, there is a wealth of icons to choose from. Such knowledge might just set off a spark that lights India’s scientific journey ahead.