Renowned chemist Prof Asima Chatterjee founded the department of chemistry at Lady Brabourne College, University of Calcutta
Renowned chemist Prof Asima Chatterjee founded the department of chemistry at Lady Brabourne College, University of Calcutta(Photo | X.com)
Editorial

Quick Take | Icons for future scientists

Highlighting Indian women scientists today can reap rich rewards in years to come
Published on

Women's work often gets obscured by omission—and science is one such fallow field. Today, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, presents the most fitting occasion for schools to reverse this trend. Though many may know about Marie Curie’s Nobel in physics or even poet Byron’s daughter Ada Lovelace’s recognition as one of the earliest computer programmers, few Indian students know of Indian women scientists. It’s not for a dearth in their achievements. Whether it is chemist Asima Chatterjee’s seminal contribution in developing anti-epileptic drugs, botanist Janaki Ammal’s work on plant breeding, or biochemist Kamala Sohonie’s contribution towards understanding nutrition needs of the poorest Indians, there is a wealth of icons to choose from. Such knowledge might just set off a spark that lights India’s scientific journey ahead.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com