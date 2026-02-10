Takaichi's landslide win in Tokyo can open new doors for New Delhi

Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in Japan is a moment of rare political clarity in an age of drift. It is the sound of glass ceilings cracking in Tokyo and of a restless electorate choosing momentum over stagnation. In a system famous for caution and consensus, Japan has delivered an emphatic verdict. As the country’s first woman prime minister, Takaichi’s ascent is historic in a country where power has long been monopolised by men and rigid hierarchies. But this was not a victory of symbolism alone. It was earned. Voters responded to her relentless work ethic, modern political instincts and a charisma absent in Japanese politics since Shinzo Abe. Her ease with social media, unscripted public moments and visible energy is reminiscent of a leader comfortable in the present, not trapped by precedent. That confidence mattered in a nation battered by economic stagnation, demographic decline and harsher conflicts. Takaichi inherits a Japan confronting rising costs of living, a weak yen and an increasingly volatile security environment. Her mandate reflects a public desire for decisiveness after years of revolving-door prime ministers.

Her victory breathes new life into Abe’s unfinished legacy. He was the architect of Japan’s strategic awakening and sought autonomy in response to China’s assertiveness, North Korea’s missiles and the erosion of a rules-based order. His successors advanced that vision unevenly. Takaichi now has both the ideological commitment and the political capital to consolidate it. Crucially, this has profound implications for India-Japan ties. Despite warm relations, cooperation has plateaued on infrastructure finance and development assistance, and it’s thin on strategic collaboration.