Speaker must be seen as neutral, use other tools to ensure decorum

Naravane, presented with another chance to make a battlefield decision on his own, has also chosen the side of caution. After police was deployed to investigate the case, publisher Penguin Random House said his memoir has not been put on shelves since the defence ministry barred it from doing so in 2023. It stated that no copies—in print or digital format— have been published, distributed, sold or otherwise made available to the public. When Rahul sought to go by Naravane’s 2023 tweet that said the book was “available now”, the general preferred to lean on the publisher’s official position.

Asking how Rahul got a copy of the book sidesteps the real question. Free expression of thought is a sine qua non for a mature democracy. The government ought not to have sat on the book for three years without indicating why. That said, Rahul could have moved on after Birla’s discretionary ruling but chose not to. No Lok Sabha Speaker has been impeached so far and the government has the numbers to comfortably defeat the motion. But as Birla himself has emphasised in the past, Speakers must not just be neutral, they must also be seen to be so.