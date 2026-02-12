Don't lose focus on kids' core education

From 2026-27, the Karnataka government plans to phase out a three-decade-old learning programme designed to build foundational language and arithmetic skills for Classes I to III in 16,762 Kannada- and Urdu-medium government schools. The move has drawn opposition from the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), which has appealed to the minister for school education and literacy to continue the programme, citing its proven benefits.

Nali Kali (Learning with Fun), initially supported by Unicef, began in 1995-96 in Heggadadevankote in Mysuru district as a teaching-learning method aimed at providing primary schoolchildren an enjoyable and stress-free classroom experience. Recognising the value of the methodology, the state government introduced it in 2008-09 in 13,691 lower primary government schools with enrolment below 30 students, bringing it under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The following year, Nali Kali was introduced for Classes I and II in all government Kannada-medium schools and extended to Class III from 2010- 11. The World Bank and private organisations such as the Azim Premji Foundation supported the programme, while the state funded learning materials through the Vidya Vikas scheme.