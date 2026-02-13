For a deal in time: Ensure speedy Rafale acquisition, induction

The decision to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets comes at a crucial moment. India’s security environment is increasingly fraught, even as the Indian Air Force’s squadron strength continues to fall well below sanctioned levels. The Defence Acquisition Council’s clearance for the Rafale order—alongside approvals for six P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft for the Navy and other procurements—reflects an overdue alignment between strategic necessity and political will.

Estimated at roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore, the Rafale deal would be the most expensive fighter acquisition in the IAF’s history. Yet, preparedness cannot be reduced to a balance-sheet debate. The IAF is authorised 42 fighter squadrons but currently operates only 29, following the retirement of two MiG-21 squadrons last September. This widening gap is no longer merely statistical; it has direct implications for deterrence and operational flexibility, especially in a two-front scenario.

The contract, expected to be signed by early 2027, would reportedly provide 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat fighters. Eighteen aircraft are likely to be delivered in fly-away condition, with the remaining 96 manufactured in India. The package includes weapons, simulators, spares, training, upgrades and long-term maintenance—making it a comprehensive capability enhancement rather than a simple platform purchase. With 36 Rafales already in service, and 26 naval Rafale-M fighters in the pipeline, expanding the fleet offers logistical efficiencies and proven performance advantages.