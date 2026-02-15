AI Summit: India's chance to push clean innovation

The AI Impact Summit, organised in India from February 16-20, is an ambitious government initiative that can help establish India as a leader in the global AI landscape. The first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, with its scale and prestige, allows India to advance the argument that the country is ready to play a leading role in an AI-driven world. The presence of figures such as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and global political leaders underscores this aspiration. By seeking to democratise access to AI, the summit positions India and its companies at the heart of future opportunities. With 2.5 lakh registrations so far, the AI Summit offers India a chance to shape the global conversation on responsible artificial intelligence. With Stanford University ranking India third in AI competitiveness, the country is no longer a bystander but a serious contender. However, leadership will not come from scale alone, but from demonstrating that India’s technological ambition matches public purpose.

India’s work in building large digital systems for public use provides a strong, trustworthy foundation. Systems such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface, and India Stack have already shown how well-designed platforms can simplify everyday life for a billion-plus people. They expanded financial inclusion, improved service delivery, and reduced leakages. At the summit, India can argue that AI should be the next layer in this system, helping to deliver farming advice, health checks, transport, and public services to people on a large scale. If AI systems can operate reliably across India’s linguistic, economic, and geographic diversity, they can work anywhere.