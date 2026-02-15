DMK seeks to turn cash aid into election edge

In Tamil Nadu, long identified with expansive social welfare, the DMK government has announced a ₹6,550-crore outlay benefiting 1.31 crore women under its flagship Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. The latest tranche includes an advance of ₹3,000—covering the ₹1,000 monthly honorarium for February, March and April—along with a special ₹2,000 summer assistance component, totalling ₹5,000 credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. With Assembly elections expected in the coming months, the timing has inevitably attracted political scrutiny. The government has said the advance release was intended to ensure uninterrupted support and shield beneficiaries from any administrative delays.

The AIADMK-led alliance has promised to raise the monthly assistance to ₹2,000 if elected, while the BJP has previously expressed reservations about what it terms "revdi culture". Yet in Tamil Nadu’s political tradition, welfare programmes have consistently been framed by major parties as instruments of social justice rather than electoral inducements. The competitive pledges underscore the centrality of targeted welfare in the state’s governance model. Chief Minister M K Stalin has also indicated that the monthly honorarium would be enhanced to ₹2,000 if his party returns to office.