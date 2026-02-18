Delhi, Paris craft the geometry of global stability

As global politics faces more strain and uncertainty, India and France have chosen deeper alignment as their response. By elevating their ties to a ‘special global strategic partnership’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron signal that their partnership is meant to do more than weather turbulence. They aim to actively shape and stabilise a fragile global order. From Ukraine to West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, the international system is visibly fraying. Supply chains are weaponised. Multilateral institutions are paralysed. Great-power competition is now more zero-sum. Amid this volatility, New Delhi and Paris advance a clear proposition: strategic autonomy lasts when anchored in trusted partnerships.

France brings Europe’s most credible Indo-Pacific military footprint and a long tradition of independent strategic thought. India contributes demographic scale, economic momentum and a growing voice across the Global South. Together, they form a stabilising bridge between Europe and Asia, guided by pragmatic realism. Defence remains the steel spine of this compact. The induction of Dassault Rafale jets and negotiations for 114 more from Dassault Aviation show continuity. The real shift, however, lies in India’s insistence on co-production, technology transfer and deeper industrial integration. With one of the world’s largest defence budgets, India seeks to be a co-architect of capability. For France—whose defence sector relies significantly on exports— the future lies in embedding itself within India’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. This relationship is no longer a buyer-seller equation. It is now strategic co-creation. The inauguration of the Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka reflects this evolution. Advanced aerospace manufacturing, anchored in India and powered by French technology, signals more resilient supply chains and shared strategic depth.