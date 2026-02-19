Limited safari in tiger habitat a good restart

Caught on a cleft stick between lives and livelihood, and under pressure from the ecotourism lobby, Karnataka has restarted jungle safaris in the Bandipur-Nagarahole range in a phased manner. The government had banned safaris last November after three forest dwellers were killed by tigers within a month and a spike in human-animal conflict involving leopards and elephants in the region. The ban was clamped on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt to calm panic among locals. Trapping and relocating 25 tigers and cubs, and strict restrictions helped bring down animal attacks to zero. It has now opted for a cautious approach, with curbs on the type of vehicles allowed and hours spent in the forest.

Reopening safari tourism would mean walking a tightrope. The government will have to consider disturbed wildlife habitats and upended routines of locals, as also the 8,000-odd jobs dependent on ecotourism in the region. Incomes have dried up and protests have broken out. The losses have been heavy, with some stakeholders claiming a loss of ₹400 crore over the yearend holidays; resorts and associated businesses are unwilling to lose out on the summer holiday season coming up. Bookings have fallen by more than half, with several tourists opting for Masinagudi in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala.