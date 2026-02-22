India must brace for Trump's permanent trade doctrine

This was never the end of Donald Trump’s tariff wars, only an intermission. When the US Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, many assumed executive trade brinkmanship had hit a wall. The court ruled 6-3 that the president had overreached. Hours later, Trump proved them wrong. He shifted to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, announcing a 15 percent blanket tariff on imports—the provision’s maximum. The mechanism may be narrower and temporary, lasting 150 days without congressional approval. But the intent is clear. Tariffs are not policy footnotes in Trump’s playbook; they are leverage and spectacle, central to his strongman persona and grievance-driven domestic politics.

American GDP growth has slowed to 1.4 percent and the trade deficit has widened to roughly $1.2 trillion. Despite this, Trump has doubled down on the claim that tariffs will force manufacturing home and rebalance trade. More than $130 billion has already been collected under now-restricted emergency powers. The Supreme Court may have trimmed the legal pathway, but it has not altered the political instinct. This should be a wake-up call for India. New Delhi had agreed to tariffs of 18 percent on most goods under a bilateral understanding. A 10 percent US levy was manageable. A 15 percent blanket tariff erodes that relief and tightens margins across pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles and auto components. More importantly, it reinforces a hard truth. Trade understandings with Washington can be abruptly repriced.