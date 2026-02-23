Hockey India must wake up before it's too late

Long before cricket became a religion, hockey was India’s first love. When the India men’s team won back-to-back Olympic medals in 2021 and 2024, the romance was rekindled after decades of apathy. Yet, since the second of those medals, there has been an unmistakable dip in performance. It began with a seven-match losing streak in the Pro League 2024-25—the longest in a decade. India finished eighth. In the 2025-26 season, the home-leg results testified that nothing had changed. Their performance hit a nadir when they lost 0–8 to Argentina in Rourkela. So, when the Hobart leg began on February 21, all eyes were on India’s much-needed change in attitude, hinting at a revival. But they started with a loss to Spain before drawing with Australia on Sunday.

The signs were ominous even before the team was named for the home leg. There were controversies surrounding former captain Manpreet Singh’s omission. The junior players, who were not released last year despite pleas from India head coach Craig Fulton, were finally included in the team. There were also indications that the coach was miffed with Hockey India. The team that had boasted sparkling fitness two years ago seemed to be struggling in the last quarter of matches. There is a possibility that the Hockey India League at home has taken its toll. The players looked jaded and bereft of ideas when under pressure.