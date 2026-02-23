Marriage between consenting adults need no permission

The law is clear: when two consenting adults decide to marry, no one—not family, society or the State—can interfere. Article 21 of the Constitution protects personal liberty, and the Supreme Court has often said that choosing a life partner is an individual decision. Despite this, the Gujarat government now wants to change the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006 to require parental consent and mandatory notification for registration. Applications would need statements confirming that parents have been informed, electronically or in person. This is more than a simple procedural change; it is a direct attack on personal liberty.

This is also a clear contradiction. At eighteen, a person can vote, help shape governments and even run for some offices. The State sees adults as mature enough to decide the country’s future. Yet, when choosing a spouse, that same adult is seen as unable to decide for himself or herself. How can an adult be trusted with political rights but denied basic personal freedom?